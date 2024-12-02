Strengthening Partnerships: PACAF A-10s arrive in the Philippines

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron receives maintenance after a flight to Clark Air Base, Philippines, Dec. 6, 2024. The U.S. and Philippine Air Forces are participating in a Dynamic Force Employment exercise, enabling joint force commanders to rapidly deploy forces across the region to maintain readiness, resilience, and operational initiative. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|12.05.2024
|12.06.2024 21:14
|8786387
|241206-F-PT849-1213
|5066x2850
|1.86 MB
|CLARK AIR BASE, PH
|10
|0
United States Air Force A-10s Visit Philippines
