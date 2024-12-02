Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strengthening Partnerships: PACAF A-10s arrive in the Philippines [Image 11 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Strengthening Partnerships: PACAF A-10s arrive in the Philippines

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron receives maintenance after a flight to Clark Air Base, Philippines, Dec. 6, 2024. The U.S. and Philippine Air Forces are participating in a Dynamic Force Employment exercise, enabling joint force commanders to rapidly deploy forces across the region to maintain readiness, resilience, and operational initiative. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 21:14
    Photo ID: 8786387
    VIRIN: 241206-F-PT849-1213
    Resolution: 5066x2850
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strengthening Partnerships: PACAF A-10s arrive in the Philippines [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Strengthening Partnerships: PACAF A-10s arrive in the Philippines
    Strengthening Partnerships: PACAF A-10s arrive in the Philippines
    Strengthening Partnerships: PACAF A-10s arrive in the Philippines
    Strengthening Partnerships: PACAF A-10s arrive in the Philippines
    Strengthening Partnerships: PACAF A-10s arrive in the Philippines
    Strengthening Partnerships: PACAF A-10s arrive in the Philippines
    Strengthening Partnerships: PACAF A-10s arrive in the Philippines
    Strengthening Partnerships: PACAF A-10s arrive in the Philippines
    Strengthening Partnerships: PACAF A-10s arrive in the Philippines
    Strengthening Partnerships: PACAF A-10s arrive in the Philippines
    Strengthening Partnerships: PACAF A-10s arrive in the Philippines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    United States Air Force A-10s Visit Philippines

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Philippines
    51FW
    A-10
    DFE
    pacafdfe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download