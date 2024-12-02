United States Air Force A-10s Visit Philippines

CLARK AIR BASE, Philippines – U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron landed at Clark Air Base, Philippines on Dec. 6, 2024. U.S. Pacific Air Forces Airmen will conduct integrated training with the Philippine Air Force through Dec. 15, providing pilots and maintenance teams an opportunity to increase shared capabilities and enhance interoperability.



Collaboration in these training activities reinforces the strong partnership between the U.S. and Philippine Air Forces and underscores their commitment to promoting regional stability.



Pacific Air Force’s Dynamic Force Employment deployments enhance combined lethality by prioritizing the capacity and capabilities for major combat operations while being strategically predictable but operationally unpredictable in an ever-evolving competitive and contested environment. The U.S. Air Force conducts regular training and engagements such as this within the region to further develop operational readiness and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

