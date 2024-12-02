Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States Air Force A-10s Visit Philippines

    Strengthening Partnerships: PACAF A-10s arrive in the Philippines

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio | A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron receives

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    12.05.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    51st Fighter Wing

    CLARK AIR BASE, Philippines – U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron landed at Clark Air Base, Philippines on Dec. 6, 2024. U.S. Pacific Air Forces Airmen will conduct integrated training with the Philippine Air Force through Dec. 15, providing pilots and maintenance teams an opportunity to increase shared capabilities and enhance interoperability.

    Collaboration in these training activities reinforces the strong partnership between the U.S. and Philippine Air Forces and underscores their commitment to promoting regional stability.

    Pacific Air Force’s Dynamic Force Employment deployments enhance combined lethality by prioritizing the capacity and capabilities for major combat operations while being strategically predictable but operationally unpredictable in an ever-evolving competitive and contested environment. The U.S. Air Force conducts regular training and engagements such as this within the region to further develop operational readiness and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

