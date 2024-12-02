Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Global Strike Joint Missile Silo Rescue Working Group [Image 14 of 14]

    Global Strike Joint Missile Silo Rescue Working Group

    F.E. WARREN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Kirkland 

    90th Missile Wing

    Firefighters from F.E. Warren, Malmstrom and Minot Air force bases participate in the Global Strike Joint Missile Silo Rescue Working Group exercise at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Oct. 26, 2024. The purpose of the exercise was to provide a greater understanding of rescues within missile silos, refinement of rescue techniques and strengthen relationships between nearby Air Force Global Strike Command Missile Wings. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Hunter C. Kirkland)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 17:47
    Photo ID: 8786024
    VIRIN: 241026-F-FL718-1490
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: F.E. WARREN, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Global Strike Joint Missile Silo Rescue Working Group [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Hunter Kirkland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

