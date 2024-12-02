Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Zachary Orr, a firefighter assigned to the 90th Civil Engineering Squadron, repels down a training missile silo while participating in the Global Strike Joint Missile Silo Rescue Working Group exercise at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Oct. 26, 2024. The purpose of the exercise was to provide a greater understanding of rescues within missile silos, refinement of rescue techniques and strengthen relationships between nearby Air Force Global Strike Command Missile Wings. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Hunter C. Kirkland)