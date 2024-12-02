Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Firefighters from F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana and Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, participate in the Global Strike Joint Missile Silo Rescue Working Group exercise at F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming, Oct. 26, 2024. The purpose of the exercise was to provide a greater understanding of rescues within missile silos, refinement of rescue techniques and strengthen relationships between Air Force Global Strike Command Missile Wings. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Hunter C. Kirkland)