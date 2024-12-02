Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Corey Coleman, a fire chief assigned to the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base, checks equipment while participating in the Global Strike Joint Missile Silo Rescue Working Group exercise at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Oct. 26, 2024. The purpose of the exercise was to provide a greater understanding of rescues within missile silos, refinement of rescue techniques and strengthen relationships between Air Force Global Strike Command Missile Wings (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Hunter C. Kirkland)