    Breaking barriers and building legacies: Cayce Grall’s role in the Chickamauga Lock Replacement [Image 3 of 3]

    CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Photo by Noe Gonzalez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Cayce Grall, project manager-forward for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s Chickamauga Lock Replacement project in Chattanooga, Tennessee, leads a tour of the lock for students from the Concrete Fundamentals Prospect Course offered by the Huntsville Learning Center on Dec. 3, 2024. The students, made up of concrete materials engineers, construction quality assurance specialists, geologists, and civil engineers from districts across the Corps of Engineers, visited the site to see firsthand how the concepts they’re studying in class are applied in real-world construction projects. (USACE Photo by Noe Gonzalez)

