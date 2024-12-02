Date Taken: 12.02.2024 Date Posted: 12.06.2024 12:58 Photo ID: 8785119 VIRIN: 241203-A-LQ420-1875 Resolution: 6085x4113 Size: 11.1 MB Location: CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Breaking barriers and building legacies: Cayce Grall’s role in the Chickamauga Lock Replacement [Image 3 of 3], by Noe Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.