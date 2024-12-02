Cayce Grall, project manager-forward for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s Chickamauga Lock Replacement project in Chattanooga, Tennessee, poses for a photo overlooking the construction site, Dec. 3, 2024. (USACE Photo by Noe Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 12:58
|Photo ID:
|8785119
|VIRIN:
|241203-A-LQ420-1875
|Resolution:
|6085x4113
|Size:
|11.1 MB
|Location:
|CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Breaking barriers and building legacies: Cayce Grall’s role in the Chickamauga Lock Replacement [Image 3 of 3], by Noe Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Breaking barriers and building legacies: Cayce Grall’s role in the Chickamauga Lock Replacement
No keywords found.