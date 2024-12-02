Breaking barriers and building legacies: Cayce Grall’s role in the Chickamauga Lock Replacement

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For Cayce Grall, the Chickamauga Lock isn’t just another infrastructure project. It’s part of her story—a place woven into the fabric of her life.



Born and raised in Chattanooga, Grall grew up just minutes from the lock, often passing it on her way to school or the river. Now, as the project manager-forward for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, she’s helping to build the future of a structure she’s known her entire life.



“It’s surreal to be here,” Grall said, gesturing toward the bustling construction site where cranes tower over the Tennessee River. “When I was a little girl, I never imagined I’d be part of something like this.”



Grall serves as the onsite liaison between the Nashville District office and the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project. From managing project updates to engaging with the Chattanooga community, her role is pivotal in ensuring the project stays on track while fostering connections with local stakeholders and the public.



The Lifeline of the Tennessee River

The Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project is one of the most critical infrastructure initiatives in the region. The original lock, completed in 1939, has suffered from decades of wear due to an alkali-aggregate reaction—a chemical process that causes concrete to expand and crack, threatening the lock’s structural integrity despite costly maintenance.



The new lock, a 110-by-600-foot chamber, will modernize river navigation, accommodating larger commercial vessels and increasing capacity for recreational traffic. As a vital corridor for transporting millions of tons of goods annually, including raw materials and agricultural products, the Tennessee River supports industries and communities across the Southeast.



“This lock isn’t just about transportation,” Grall explained. “It’s about sustaining the economy, creating jobs, and strengthening Chattanooga’s connection to the river. People don’t always see that, but it’s what makes this project so important.”



From Childhood Curiosity to Engineering Reality

Grall’s connection to the lock runs deep. Her family lived just four minutes downriver, and she recalls passing through the lock on boating trips and volunteering as a lifeguard onboard fire department vessels for open-water swim events. As a child, she was curious about the construction activity she saw daily but never imagined she’d one day help lead the project.



While studying civil engineering at Tennessee Tech, a professor with experience at the Corps of Engineers encouraged her to explore Corps projects. Soon after graduation, Grall joined the Chickamauga Lock team as a quality assurance engineer.



“What began as a childhood curiosity turned into a career,” Grall said. “When I started here, I had no idea how much this project would mean to me. Now, it’s part of who I am.”



Grall spent four years working her way up to become lead Quality Assurance Engineer, earning a reputation for her technical expertise and ability to communicate effectively. Last month, her leadership and hard work earned her the newly created project manager-forward position, where she bridges the gap between onsite technical work and strategic planning in Nashville.



Breaking the Mold

As the first female quality assurance engineer in the history of the Chickamauga Lock project, Grall has navigated a traditionally male-dominated field with determination and grace.



“Yes, it can be challenging to prove yourself initially,” she said. “But once you build mutual respect, those barriers start to fall away. Honestly, I was so welcomed here that I didn’t even realize I was the only woman QA engineer on the team at first.”



Grall’s journey has inspired others, particularly young women considering careers in engineering. Through career fairs and outreach programs, she shares her story, encouraging students to pursue opportunities they may not have considered.



“At one career fair, a young girl told me it was inspiring to see someone like her in this field,” Grall said. “That moment stuck with me. I want every little girl to know that they can achieve whatever they set their minds to.”



A Legacy in the Making

The Chickamauga Lock replacement has been decades in the making, but for Grall, it’s more than a construction project—it’s a chance to leave a lasting impact on her hometown.



“Civil engineering is special because the projects last for generations,” she said. “One day, I’ll take my family through the lock and tell them, ‘I helped build this.’ That’s what it’s all about—creating something tangible, something that matters.”



As Grall looks to the future, she hopes to strengthen the Army Corps of Engineers’ presence in Chattanooga, a city historically associated with the Tennessee Valley Authority, which manages the Tennessee River system and is an important partner to the Corps of Engineers in the region.



“Growing up here, all I ever knew was TVA,” she said. “I don’t think a lot of people realize the benefits that the Corps has and can help with, especially with proposed projects in the communities that just don't have the funding or support.”



Standing at the construction site, surrounded by the hum of machinery and the buzz of progress, Grall’s pride is evident. For her, the Chickamauga Lock isn’t just a project—it’s a symbol of perseverance, possibility, and the power of building something that lasts.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2024 Date Posted: 12.06.2024 12:58 Story ID: 486845 Location: CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, US Hometown: CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Breaking barriers and building legacies: Cayce Grall’s role in the Chickamauga Lock Replacement, by Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.