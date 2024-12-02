Students from Dong-An Children’s Welfare Center perform holiday carol dance and clarinet performance for the audience at the Annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony Dec. 6, at Camp Casey, South Korea. The event was hosted by Camp Casey’s Family Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (FMWR) to strengthen community bonds and celebrate a special occasion for families and kids to enjoy. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Pomare Te’o Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 06:24
|Photo ID:
|8784616
|VIRIN:
|241206-A-EM935-1060
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|11.73 MB
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Casey celebrates annual holiday tree lighting ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Pomare Teo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Yongsan-Casey hosts annual holiday tree lighting ceremony
