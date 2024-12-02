U.S. Army Pfc. Caelum Astra and Korean Augmentation to U.S. Army (KATUSA) Pfc. Jaewan Yoo, soldiers stationed at Camp Casey, pose for a photo with the Grinch Dec. 6, 2024. The event was hosted by Camp Casey’s Family Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (FMWR) to strengthen community bonds and celebrate a special occasion for families and kids to enjoy. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Pomare Te’o Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 06:24
|Photo ID:
|8784614
|VIRIN:
|241206-A-EM935-1063
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.07 MB
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Casey celebrates annual holiday tree lighting ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Pomare Teo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Yongsan-Casey hosts annual holiday tree lighting ceremony
No keywords found.