Camp Casey celebrates annual holiday tree lighting ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Caelum Astra and Korean Augmentation to U.S. Army (KATUSA) Pfc. Jaewan Yoo, soldiers stationed at Camp Casey, pose for a photo with the Grinch Dec. 6, 2024. The event was hosted by Camp Casey’s Family Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (FMWR) to strengthen community bonds and celebrate a special occasion for families and kids to enjoy. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Pomare Te’o Jr.)