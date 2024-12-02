Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Casey celebrates annual holiday tree lighting ceremony [Image 5 of 8]

    Camp Casey celebrates annual holiday tree lighting ceremony

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Spc. Pomare Teo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Pfc. Caelum Astra and Korean Augmentation to U.S. Army (KATUSA) Pfc. Jaewan Yoo, soldiers stationed at Camp Casey, pose for a photo with the Grinch Dec. 6, 2024. The event was hosted by Camp Casey’s Family Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (FMWR) to strengthen community bonds and celebrate a special occasion for families and kids to enjoy. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Pomare Te’o Jr.)

    USAG Yongsan-Casey hosts annual holiday tree lighting ceremony

