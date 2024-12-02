Camp Casey celebrates annual holiday tree lighting ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A child poses with Santa Clause at the Annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony Dec. 6, at Camp Casey, South Korea. The event was hosted by Camp Casey’s Family Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (FMWR) to strengthen community bonds and celebrate a special occasion for families and kids to enjoy. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Pomare Te’o Jr.)