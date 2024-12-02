Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Casey celebrates annual holiday tree lighting ceremony [Image 6 of 8]

    Camp Casey celebrates annual holiday tree lighting ceremony

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Spc. Pomare Teo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    A child poses with Santa Clause at the Annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony Dec. 6, at Camp Casey, South Korea. The event was hosted by Camp Casey’s Family Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (FMWR) to strengthen community bonds and celebrate a special occasion for families and kids to enjoy. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Pomare Te’o Jr.)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 06:24
    Photo ID: 8784615
    VIRIN: 241206-A-EM935-1064
    Resolution: 6505x4337
    Size: 10.04 MB
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    USAG Yongsan-Casey hosts annual holiday tree lighting ceremony

