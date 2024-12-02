USAG Yongsan-Casey hosts annual holiday tree lighting ceremony

Photo By Spc. Pomare Teo | Santa clause steps down from fire truck at the Annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Pomare Teo | Santa clause steps down from fire truck at the Annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony Dec. 6, at Camp Casey, South Korea. The event was hosted by Camp Casey’s Family Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (FMWR) to strengthen community bonds and celebrate a special occasion for families and kids to enjoy. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Pomare Te’o Jr.) see less | View Image Page

CAMP CASEY, South Korea – The holiday season brings a sense of warmth and joy as military service members, families, and friends gather to celebrate during the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey annual holiday tree lighting ceremony, Dec. 6.



USAG Yongsan-Casey Family, Morale, and Welfare (FMWR) hosted the event to strengthen community bonds and celebrate the holiday season. It kicked off with opening remarks from the USAG Yongsan-Casey commander, Col. Edward Cho, who welcomed everyone to the night's festivities.



“Tonight, we come together to partake in this annual tradition that symbolizes hope and unity of our community for a brighter tomorrow,” said Cho. “This ceremony reminds us that we are part of something bigger than ourselves, that we are one family, one community, that have answered the call to serve and make this place a home for all.”



As the ceremony continued, children from the Tong-Sa Children’s Welfare Center performed two clarinet musical pieces followed by holiday carol dances for the audience to enjoy. Guests also enjoyed a free holiday-themed dinner, along with snacks and hot beverages, to complement the show.



"It's important for these kids to have long-lasting memories," said Anna Temoney, a volunteer at the event and military spouse. "They will cherish these moments forever."



The highlight of the event came when students and the Yongsan-Casey command team joined together to light the tree, marking the special occasion and filling the area with bright lights. Santa made his grand entrance on an installation fire truck and brought joy to the children as he handed out gift bags and posed for photos.



“Tonight, we are given the time to pause, connect, and celebrate the holiday season with those around us, whom we know and love,” said Cho.



The mission of FMWR is to enhance the well-being of military personnel and their families by offering a wide range of services and programs. At an overseas location, their commitment to improving the quality of life and fostering a sense of community is even more vital to mission readiness—and, just as important, provides a comforting connection to home.