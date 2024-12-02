Welcome Home, Knightriders!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, celebrate with friends and family upon returning home from deployment at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 4, 2024. Marines with VMM-164 returned from deployment supporting Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response Africa, a self-mobile crisis response force that conducts theater security cooperation and contingency missions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Daniel Childs)