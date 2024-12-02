A U.S. Marine with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepares to take a photo with his child upon returning home from deployment at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 4, 2024. Marines with VMM-164 returned from deployment supporting Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response Africa, a self-mobile crisis response force that conducts theater security cooperation and contingency missions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Daniel Childs)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 19:56
|Photo ID:
|8784183
|VIRIN:
|241204-M-TH104-1405
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|8.41 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Welcome Home, Knightriders! [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Daniel Childs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.