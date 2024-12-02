Welcome Home, Knightriders!

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Childs 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    A U.S. Marine with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, embraces his spouse upon returning home from deployment at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 4, 2024. Marines with VMM-164returned from deployment supporting Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response Africa, a self-mobile crisis response force that conducts theater security cooperation and contingency missions.  (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Daniel Childs)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 19:56
    Photo ID: 8784176
    VIRIN: 241204-M-TH104-1433
    Resolution: 1646x2469
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    3rd MAW
    VMM-164
    SPMAGTF CRAF
    MAG-39. VMM-164

