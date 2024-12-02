Welcome Home, Knightriders!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A family member of a U.S. Marine with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, plays with blocks during the VMM-164 deployment homecoming at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 4, 2024. Marines with VMM-164 returned from deployment supporting Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response Africa, a self-mobile crisis response force that conducts theater security cooperation and contingency missions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Daniel Childs)