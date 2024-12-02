Raven Focus: 81st SBCT conducts Planning Conference in preparation for XCTC rotation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Matt Davis, Administrative Officer, 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry shares notes with a counterpart from the Royal Thai Army's 112th Stryker Brigade during the Raven Focus main planning conference at the Yakima Training Center, Dec. 3, 2024. “Raven Focus,” the designated name for this XCTC rotation, will bring the units of the 81st SBCT together for a three-week training exercise in July 2025. This exercise aims to test their capabilities and prepare them for a future rotation at the National Training Center (NTC). (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)