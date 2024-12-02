Lt. Col. Nick Stuart, commander, 1st Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment talks with Master Sgt. Michael Kohowski, Headquarters and Headquarters Company 1st Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment during the Raven Focus main planning conference at the Yakima Training Center, Dec. 3, 2024. “Raven Focus,” the designated name for this XCTC rotation, will bring the units of the 81st SBCT together for a three-week training exercise in July 2025. This exercise aims to test their capabilities and prepare them for a future rotation at the National Training Center (NTC). (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 10:22
|Photo ID:
|8782954
|VIRIN:
|241203-D-MN117-1778
|Resolution:
|4236x3552
|Size:
|6.32 MB
|Location:
|YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Raven Focus: 81st SBCT conducts Planning Conference in preparation for XCTC rotation [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Raven Focus: 81st SBCT conducts Planning Conference in preparation for XCTC rotation
No keywords found.