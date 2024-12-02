Raven Focus: 81st SBCT conducts Planning Conference in preparation for XCTC rotation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Sgt. Jason Porteous, 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion, talks with a member of the XCTC training team during the "Raven Focus" main planning conference at Yakima Training Center, Dec. 3, 2024. “Raven Focus,” the designated name for this XCTC rotation, will bring the units of the 81st SBCT together for a three-week training exercise in July 2025. This exercise aims to test their capabilities and prepare them for a future rotation at the National Training Center (NTC). (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)