I/ITSEC 2024 Day 3

Jason Shirk, acting chief of talent management for the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), discusses career opportunities with a potential applicant during a career fair as part of the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 4. Taking place Dec. 2-6, I/ITSEC is the world's largest modeling and simulation event, and brings together stakeholders from industry, academia, government, and all military service branches. PEO STRI personnel are at I/ITSEC 24 to demonstrate the latest training and simulation technology to increase military readiness and help build the Army of 2030 and design and plan for the Army of 2040 and beyond (U.S. Army photo by Donnie W. Ryan)