    I/ITSEC 2024 Day 3 [Image 1 of 4]

    I/ITSEC 2024 Day 3

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Donnie Ryan 

    Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation

    Military and civilian personnel can learn about the U. S. Army’s Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation’s (PEO STRI) Synthetic Training Environment Live Training Systems (STE LTS) during the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) in Orlando, Florida, Dec. 2-6. I/ITSEC is the world's largest modeling and simulation event, and brings together stakeholders from industry, academia, government, military service branches, and allies and partner nations around the world. PEO STRI personnel are at I/ITSEC 24 to demonstrate the latest training and simulation technology to increase military readiness and help build the Army of 2030 and design and plan for the Army of 2040 and beyond. (U.S. Army photo by Donnie W. Ryan)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 22:45
    Photo ID: 8782304
    VIRIN: 241204-A-SV210-5493
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    This work, I/ITSEC 2024 Day 3 [Image 4 of 4], by Donnie Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Simulation
    Readiness
    PEO STRI
    I/ITSEC

