I/ITSEC 2024 Day 3

Military and civilian personnel can learn about the U. S. Army’s Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation’s (PEO STRI) Synthetic Training Environment Live Training Systems (STE LTS) during the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) in Orlando, Florida, Dec. 2-6. I/ITSEC is the world's largest modeling and simulation event, and brings together stakeholders from industry, academia, government, military service branches, and allies and partner nations around the world. PEO STRI personnel are at I/ITSEC 24 to demonstrate the latest training and simulation technology to increase military readiness and help build the Army of 2030 and design and plan for the Army of 2040 and beyond. (U.S. Army photo by Donnie W. Ryan)