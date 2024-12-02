Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I/ITSEC 2024 Day 3 [Image 3 of 4]

    I/ITSEC 2024 Day 3

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation

    Sgt. Major Tom Dow Jr., the senior enlisted advisor for the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), leads a panel discussion of Army senior enlisted leaders on leveraging modeling and simulations for training and mission rehearsal during the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 4. Taking place Dec. 2-6, I/ITSEC is the world's largest modeling and simulation event, and brings together stakeholders from industry, academia, government, and all military service branches. PEO STRI personnel are at I/ITSEC 24 to demonstrate the latest training and simulation technology to increase military readiness and help build the Army of 2030 and design and plan for the Army of 2040 and beyond (U.S. Army photo by Josh Free)

