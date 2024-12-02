Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vigilance Above, Valor Below: The U.S. Marine Corps Activates the 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion [Image 12 of 13]

    Vigilance Above, Valor Below: The U.S. Marine Corps Activates the 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines stand in formation during the 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion activation ceremony on Camp Hansen Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 5, 2024. The activation of this storied unit reflects the next historic chapter in the Marine Corps’ legacy and builds on its reputation as a versatile, agile, and lethal warfighting organization. The LAAB is organized, trained, and equipped to support sea control and sea denial operations within actively contested maritime spaces as part of a modernized force integrated with the U.S. Navy, other elements of the Joint Force, and allied and partnered force. The Marines are with 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 22:35
    Photo ID: 8782302
    VIRIN: 241205-M-AO923-1109
    Resolution: 5770x3847
    Size: 14.36 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Vigilance Above, Valor Below: The U.S. Marine Corps Activates the 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Matthew Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

