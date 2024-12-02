Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vigilance Above, Valor Below: The U.S. Marine Corps Activates the 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion [Image 5 of 13]

    Vigilance Above, Valor Below: The U.S. Marine Corps Activates the 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Evelyn Doherty 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Edwin Handley prays with U.S. Marines during the activation ceremony of 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 5, 2024. The activation of this storied unit reflects the next historic chapter in the Marine Corps’ legacy and builds on its reputation as a versatile, agile, and lethal warfighting organization. The LAAB is organized, trained, and equipped to support sea control and sea denial operations within actively contested maritime spaces as part of a modernized force integrated with the U.S. Navy, other elements of the Joint Force, and allied and partnered force. Handley, a native of California, is the 12th Marine Littoral Regiment Chaplain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 22:35
    Photo ID: 8782295
    VIRIN: 241205-M-AG307-1048
    Resolution: 7493x4998
    Size: 16.78 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Vigilance Above, Valor Below: The U.S. Marine Corps Activates the 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Evelyn Doherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    12th MLR; 12th LAAB; Anti-Air Battalion; USMC; Marines; 3d MARDIV

