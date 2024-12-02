Vigilance Above, Valor Below: The U.S. Marine Corps Activates the 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines uncase the Colors during the activation ceremony of 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 5, 2024. The activation of this storied unit reflects the next historic chapter in the Marine Corps’ legacy and builds on its reputation as a versatile, agile, and lethal warfighting organization. The LAAB is organized, trained, and equipped to support sea control and sea denial operations within actively contested maritime spaces as part of a modernized force integrated with the U.S. Navy, other elements of the Joint Force, and allied and partnered force. The Marines are with 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)