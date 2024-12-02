Vigilance Above, Valor Below: The U.S. Marine Corps Activates the 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Rigoberto Melendez, left, and Lt. Col. Scott Caton attach battle streamers to the colors during the 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion activation ceremony on Camp Hansen Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 5, 2024. The activation of this storied unit reflects the next historic chapter in the Marine Corps’ legacy and builds on its reputation as a versatile, agile, and lethal warfighting organization. The LAAB is organized, trained, and equipped to support sea control and sea denial operations within actively contested maritime spaces as part of a modernized force integrated with the U.S. Navy, other elements of the Joint Force, and allied and partnered force. Melendez is the senior enlisted leader and Caton is the commanding officer of 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)