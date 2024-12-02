San Diego Padres Spread Holiday Cheer at NMCSD

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Dec. 4, 2024) The San Diego Padres, joined by alumni and their mascot, the Swinging Friar, brought holiday cheer to patients, families, and staff at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), Dec. 4, 2024. The visit, held in conjunction with Fisher House San Diego’s annual open house, aimed to boost morale and show appreciation for the military community. More than 50 years ago, Thomas Twigg (L), Patient Relations Specialist at NMCSD, was given a baseball by his grandfather signed by retired Padres player Randy Jones (R). Shortly after, Twigg's childhood friend lost the memorabilia. Today, Twigg had the opportunity to once again obtain a baseball signed by Jones. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care. Anchored in Excellence, Committed to Health!