San Diego Padres Spread Holiday Cheer at NMCSD

SAN DIEGO (Dec. 4, 2024) The San Diego Padres, joined by alumni and their mascot, the Swinging Friar, brought holiday cheer to patients, families, and staff at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), Dec. 4, 2024. The visit, held in conjunction with Fisher House San Diego’s annual open house, aimed to boost morale and show appreciation for the military community. In this photo the Padres gather with NMCSD's Hematology & Oncology nursing staff. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care. Anchored in Excellence, Committed to Health!