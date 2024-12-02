Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    San Diego Padres Spread Holiday Cheer at NMCSD [Image 1 of 3]

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    SAN DIEGO (Dec. 4, 2024) The San Diego Padres, joined by alumni and their mascot, the Swinging Friar, brought holiday cheer to patients, families, and staff at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), Dec. 4, 2024. The visit, held in conjunction with Fisher House San Diego’s annual open house, aimed to boost morale and show appreciation for the military community. In this photo the Padres gather with NMCSD command and Fisher House San Diego leadership. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care. Anchored in Excellence, Committed to Health!

    TAGS

    NMCSD
    community relations
    The San Diego Padres
    The Swinging Friar
    Fisher House San Diego

