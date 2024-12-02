San Diego Padres Spread Holiday Cheer at NMCSD

Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (Dec. 4, 2024) The San Diego Padres, joined by alumni and their mascot, the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (Dec. 4, 2024) The San Diego Padres, joined by alumni and their mascot, the Swinging Friar, brought holiday cheer to patients, families, and staff at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), Dec. 4, 2024. The visit, held in conjunction with Fisher House San Diego’s annual open house, aimed to boost morale and show appreciation for the military community. In this photo the Padres gather with NMCSD command and Fisher House San Diego leadership. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care. Anchored in Excellence, Committed to Health! see less | View Image Page

The San Diego Padres, joined by alumni and their mascot, the Swinging Friar, brought holiday cheer to patients, families, and staff at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), Dec. 4. The visit, held in conjunction with Fisher House San Diego’s annual open house, aimed to boost morale and show appreciation for the military community.



“We have a strong connection with the military in San Diego and host them at our games throughout the season, so coming to see them in their place of work is pretty special,” said retired Padres player Randy Jones. “The staff here work tirelessly to provide the best care possible for patients. Especially during the holidays, it’s always a great time to give back and do something meaningful.”



The visit began at Fisher House, a home away from home for military families receiving treatment at NMCSD. Padres representatives met with residents, signed autographs, and distributed team memorabilia. The players also shared personal stories and words of encouragement with family members navigating the challenges of long-term and often times unexpected medical care.



“Our mission at Fisher House San Diego is to support military families during times of medical crisis,” said Tiana Babcock, FHSD general manager. “It’s our privilege to offer a ‘home away from home’ and provide a moment of respite during the holidays with the support of the Padres, who are deeply committed to giving back to the military community.”



The open house brought in a steady stream of fans who came to meet the team.



“It’s such a joy to have the Padres visit us,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kyra Gause, Executive Assistant to the Command Master Chief. “Not only did I get to interact with Padres legends like Randy Jones and Mark Loretta, but I also got to experience the strong bond between the Padres and the military.”



The Padres’ visit extended throughout the hospital, where they met with ill, injured service members, veterans, and staff in various departments, offering autographs, team memorabilia, and words of encouragement.



“For our patients and staff, interacting with their sporting idols is priceless,” said Lt. Nicolas Filio, Nurse Division Officer at NMCSD, an ICU nurse at NMCSD. “Opportunities like this remind us that the Padres appreciate the sacrifices made by our service members and healthcare providers. It’s a wonderful morale booster and a meaningful way to honor our patients, who are our nation’s heroes.”



Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, Director of NMCSD, emphasized the importance of community outreach events like this.



“The support from the San Diego Padres is a testament to the strong bond between military and civilian communities – and San Diego is no exception,” emphasized Adriano. “Their visit today brought joy and inspiration to our patients, staff, and families, and we are incredibly grateful for their continued support.”



The Padres’ visit is part of the team’s ongoing community engagement efforts, which include partnerships with military organizations and initiatives aimed at supporting service members and their families throughout the San Diego area.



“With our strong connection to the military, we are proud to partner with the Naval Medical Center San Diego to help spread some holiday cheer and support those who serve our country,” said Padres Executive Vice President of Community & International Impact, Tom Seidler. “Whether it be at Petco Park or here at their place of work, expressing our gratitude for the service and dedication they’ve shown to our country is of the utmost importance to us.”



Fisher House San Diego continues to provide temporary lodging, free of charge, to military families receiving care at NMCSD. With two houses and 18 guestrooms, Fisher House ensures that families can focus on the recovery of their loved ones without the burden of finding accommodations during difficult times.



“Something that resonated with me this Padres season was their slogan “Fight for the Faithful," added Babcock. "Our military families staying at Fisher House San Diego and their patients receiving care at NMCSD have the same fight and resiliency to remain faithful during times of medical crisis.”



For more information about Fisher House San Diego, visit fisherhouse.org.



For media with any follow-up interest or questions, contact NMCSD Public Affairs at 619-380-3004.



The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care. Anchored in Excellence, Committed to Health!