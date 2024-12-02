AFSOC remembers fallen Air Commandos during annual honor tree ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A tree topper and ornaments are displayed on the honor tree inside Air Force Special Operations Command headquarters at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Dec. 2, 2024. Each year, AFSOC leadership places ornaments on the tree in honor of fallen Air Commandos. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)