A tree topper and ornaments are displayed on the honor tree inside Air Force Special Operations Command headquarters at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Dec. 2, 2024. Each year, AFSOC leadership places ornaments on the tree in honor of fallen Air Commandos. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)
|12.02.2024
|12.04.2024 14:54
|8781885
|241202-F-LD209-1212
|5740x3827
|7.32 MB
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
This work, AFSOC remembers fallen Air Commandos during annual honor tree ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Natalie Fiorilli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.