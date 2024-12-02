Members assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command watch as the annual honor tree ceremony takes place inside AFSOC headquarters at Hulburt Field, Florida, Dec. 2, 2024. The AFSOC honor tree displays 431 ornaments inscribed with the names of fallen Air Commandos lost since the command’s establishment in 1990. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 14:54
|Photo ID:
|8781883
|VIRIN:
|241202-F-LD209-1117
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.25 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFSOC remembers fallen Air Commandos during annual honor tree ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Natalie Fiorilli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.