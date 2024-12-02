AFSOC remembers fallen Air Commandos during annual honor tree ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, makes opening remarks during AFSOC’s annual honor tree ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Dec. 2, 2024. Each year, AFSOC leadership places ornaments on the tree in honor of fallen Air Commandos. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)