AFSOC remembers fallen Air Commandos during annual honor tree ceremony

Members assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command watch as the annual honor tree ceremony takes place inside AFSOC headquarters at Hulburt Field, Florida, Dec. 2, 2024. The AFSOC honor tree displays 431 ornaments inscribed with the names of fallen Air Commandos lost since the command’s establishment in 1990. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)