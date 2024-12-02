India Company Confidence Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Shemar Gatling, a Senior Drill Instructor with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, helps Rct. Jadell Faggins, with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, descend a rope as he conducts the Confidence Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 4, 2024. After demonstrations, recruits complete various physically and mentally challenging obstacles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)