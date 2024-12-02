Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    India Company Confidence Course [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    India Company Confidence Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Rct. Koen Anderson with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, overcomes an obstacle as he conducts the Confidence Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 4, 2024. After demonstrations, recruits complete various physically and mentally challenging obstacles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 11:28
    Photo ID: 8781535
    VIRIN: 241204-M-OL563-1189
    Resolution: 5048x3081
    Size: 8.32 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India Company Confidence Course [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    India Company Confidence Course
    India Company Confidence Course
    India Company Confidence Course
    India Company Confidence Course
    India Company Confidence Course
    India Company Confidence Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    rope
    obstacle
    MCMAP
    ERR
    MCRDPI
    war cry

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download