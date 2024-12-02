India Company Confidence Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rct. Alexander Bolles(left) and Rct. Michael Guerror with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, overcome an obstacle as they conduct the Confidence Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 4, 2024. After demonstrations, recruits complete various physically and mentally challenging obstacles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)