India Company Confidence Course

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Lexus Mendez, a Drill Instructor with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, instructs recruits to perform MCMAP techniques as they conduct the Confidence Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 4, 2024. After demonstrations, recruits complete various physically and mentally challenging obstacles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)