    Truman's Deployment [Image 7 of 9]

    Truman's Deployment

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mekhi Manson 

    USS Harry S Truman

    241204-N-UQ809-2009 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 4, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Shantrice Adams, a native of Kissimmee, Florida, cleans a bomb rack unit aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, (CVN 75) Dec. 4. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mekhi Manson)

    VIRIN: 241204-N-UQ809-2009
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 9 of 9], by SA Mekhi Manson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    USN
    HSTCSG

