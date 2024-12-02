Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241204-N-TN409-1042 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 4, 2024) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Julian Scott, a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, right, conducts a spot check with Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Rebecca Roman, a native of Bakersfield, California, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Dec. 4. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natalia Thoen)