Truman's Deployment

241204-N-TN409-1072 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 4, 2024) Logistics Specialist 2nd class Tyzael Keeling, a native of Portsmouth, Virginia, verifies serial numbers of a maintenance action form aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Dec. 4. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natalia Thoen)
|12.04.2024
|12.04.2024 10:14
|8781382
|241204-N-TN409-1072
|5297x3531
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|1
|0
