Truman's Deployment

241204-N-SW048-1043 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 4, 2024) Culinary Specialist Seaman Chris Alokoa, a native of Micronesia, prepares french fries in the galley aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Dec. 4. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan McGuire)
Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 10:14
VIRIN:
Resolution:
Size:
Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
