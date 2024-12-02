Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAF Mildenhall recognizes new NCO inductees [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    RAF Mildenhall recognizes new NCO inductees

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Javier Barraza, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron plans and programs noncommissioned officer in charge, speaks during the NCO induction ceremony hosted at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 3, 2024. The ceremony recognized Airmen as they take the next step in their Air Force careers by becoming leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 09:43
    Photo ID: 8781359
    VIRIN: 241203-F-IH537-1015
    Resolution: 5694x3718
    Size: 6.51 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall recognizes new NCO inductees [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RAF Mildenhall recognizes new NCO inductees
    RAF Mildenhall recognizes new NCO inductees
    RAF Mildenhall recognizes new NCO inductees
    RAF Mildenhall recognizes new NCO inductees
    RAF Mildenhall recognizes new NCO inductees
    RAF Mildenhall recognizes new NCO inductees
    RAF Mildenhall recognizes new NCO inductees

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NCO
    Excellence
    RAF Mildenhall
    Team Mildenhall
    ReaDy Culture
    Back bone of the force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download