RAF Mildenhall recognizes new NCO inductees

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Javier Barraza, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron plans and programs noncommissioned officer in charge, speaks during the NCO induction ceremony hosted at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 3, 2024. The ceremony recognized Airmen as they take the next step in their Air Force careers by becoming leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)