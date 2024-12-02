RAF Mildenhall recognizes new NCO inductees

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alan Brown, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron deployment and distribution flight superintendent, provides closing remarks during the noncommissioned officer induction ceremony hosted at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 3, 2024. The ceremony recognized Airmen as they take the next step in their Air Force careers by becoming leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)