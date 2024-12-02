RAF Mildenhall recognizes new NCO inductees

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen recite an oath affirming their leadership responsibilities during the noncommissioned officer induction ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 3, 2024. The ceremony recognized individuals who have proven their dedication, leadership and proficiency in their careers, paving the way for future Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)