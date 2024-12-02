RAF Mildenhall recognizes new NCO inductees

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Medallions sit upon a table during the noncommissioned officer induction ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 3, 2024. The ceremony recognized Airmen as they take the next step in their Air Force careers by becoming leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)