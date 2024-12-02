Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mosel Dining Hall Hosts 2024 Thanksgiving Meal for Spangdahlem AB Community [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mosel Dining Hall Hosts 2024 Thanksgiving Meal for Spangdahlem AB Community

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Max Daigle 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Col. Kevin Crofton, commander of the 52nd Fighter Wing, cuts into a roast turkey made by the 52nd Force Support Squadron sustainment services flight during a special Thanksgiving dinner at the Mosel Dining Hall at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 28, 2024. The 52 FSS sustainment sercvices flight prepared a festive, traditional-style thanksgiving meal to help the Spangdahlem AB community celebrate the holiday. (U.S. AIr Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 03:48
    Photo ID: 8780975
    VIRIN: 241128-F-AC305-1185
    Resolution: 6458x4305
    Size: 40.4 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mosel Dining Hall Hosts 2024 Thanksgiving Meal for Spangdahlem AB Community [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Max Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mosel Dining Hall Hosts 2024 Thanksgiving Meal for Spangdahlem AB Community
    Mosel Dining Hall Hosts 2024 Thanksgiving Meal for Spangdahlem AB Community
    Mosel Dining Hall Hosts 2024 Thanksgiving Meal for Spangdahlem AB Community
    Mosel Dining Hall Hosts 2024 Thanksgiving Meal for Spangdahlem AB Community
    Mosel Dining Hall Hosts 2024 Thanksgiving Meal for Spangdahlem AB Community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dining Facility
    52nd Fighter Wing
    Thanksgiving
    Local National
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe
    52nd Force Support Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download