Mosel Dining Hall Hosts 2024 Thanksgiving Meal for Spangdahlem AB Community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Kevin Crofton, commander of the 52nd Fighter Wing, cuts into a roast turkey made by the 52nd Force Support Squadron sustainment services flight during a special Thanksgiving dinner at the Mosel Dining Hall at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 28, 2024. The 52 FSS sustainment sercvices flight prepared a festive, traditional-style thanksgiving meal to help the Spangdahlem AB community celebrate the holiday. (U.S. AIr Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)