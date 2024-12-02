Mosel Dining Hall Hosts 2024 Thanksgiving Meal for Spangdahlem AB Community

Col. Kevin Crofton, commander of the 52nd Fighter Wing, cuts into a roast turkey made by the 52nd Force Support Squadron sustainment services flight during a special Thanksgiving dinner at the Mosel Dining Hall at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 28, 2024. The 52 FSS sustainment sercvices flight prepared a festive, traditional-style thanksgiving meal to help the Spangdahlem AB community celebrate the holiday. (U.S. AIr Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 03:48
|Photo ID:
|8780975
|VIRIN:
|241128-F-AC305-1185
|Resolution:
|6458x4305
|Size:
|40.4 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
