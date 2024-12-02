Mosel Dining Hall Hosts 2024 Thanksgiving Meal for Spangdahlem AB Community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Todd Brackett, a bioenvironmental engineer assigned to the 52nd Medical Goup, serves a desert to a customer during a special Thanksgiving dinner at the Mosel Dining Hall at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 28, 2024. Brackett and other leaders from around the base celebrated the holidy by helping the 52nd Force Support Squadron services flight serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal to the Spangdahlem AB community. (U.S. AIr Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)