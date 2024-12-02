Col. Karri Roman (left), commander of the 52nd Medical Group, hands a plate of food to a customer during a special Thanksgiving dinner at the Mosel Dining Hall at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 28, 2024. It is a tradition for senior leaders at U.S. military installations around the globe to serve thanksgiving meals to their base's communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 03:48
|Photo ID:
|8780973
|VIRIN:
|241128-F-AC305-1195
|Resolution:
|6795x4530
|Size:
|36.67 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
This work, Mosel Dining Hall Hosts 2024 Thanksgiving Meal for Spangdahlem AB Community [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Max Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.