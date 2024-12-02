Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mosel Dining Hall Hosts 2024 Thanksgiving Meal for Spangdahlem AB Community [Image 4 of 5]

    Mosel Dining Hall Hosts 2024 Thanksgiving Meal for Spangdahlem AB Community

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Max Daigle 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Col. Karri Roman (left), commander of the 52nd Medical Group, hands a plate of food to a customer during a special Thanksgiving dinner at the Mosel Dining Hall at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 28, 2024. It is a tradition for senior leaders at U.S. military installations around the globe to serve thanksgiving meals to their base's communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

    Holiday Meal
    Dining Facilities
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe
    Thanksgiving Meal
    52nd Force Support Squadron
    52nd Mission Support Group

