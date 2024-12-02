Mosel Dining Hall Hosts 2024 Thanksgiving Meal for Spangdahlem AB Community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Karri Roman (left), commander of the 52nd Medical Group, hands a plate of food to a customer during a special Thanksgiving dinner at the Mosel Dining Hall at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 28, 2024. It is a tradition for senior leaders at U.S. military installations around the globe to serve thanksgiving meals to their base's communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)